Two of three suspected of abducting teen released from custody

Two of three people suspected of abducting a 14 year-old girl from St.John’s have been released from jail.

Erin Bast, 63, and Frederick Cyril Boone, 69, were released today following their appearance in provincial court.

Conditions include that they have no contact with the teenager or with the third person charged, Wilbur Jerome Crockwell of New Brunswick. The couple also has to adhere to a curfew at their residence in Harbour Grace.

They are due back in court July 21. Crockwell’s case was set over to Friday.

All three have been charged with child abduction, while Crockwell is also charged with child luring.

The teen was reported missing earlier this month and was the subject of an Amber Alert. She was found a week later at a cabin on the Bay d’Espoir Highway. Police say she was with Bast and Boone. Crockwell was arrested a short time before in Badger.