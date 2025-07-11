Two new radiation oncologists recruited to work at Western Memorial Regional Hospital

Two new radiation oncologists have been recruited to work at Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook as the Provincial Government and Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services expand the Provincial Cancer Care Program.

As part of the expansion, chemotherapy and other cancer treatment spaces have increased from 10 to 15, two dedicated telehealth spaces have been added with updated technology, and there are additional social workers to support oncology patients.

The expansion and recruitment of radiation oncologists are based on Health Accord NL recommendations to improve mortality rates for cancer, cardiac disease, and stroke patients and ensure health care providers are in place to offer health care services.

The Department of Health and Community Services and NL Health Services anticipate the two oncologists starting work in Corner Brook this summer and fall.