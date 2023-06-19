Two men dead after head-on collision near Bay Roberts

Two people are dead after a head-on collision Sunday morning on the Veteran’s Memorial Highway near Bay Roberts.



RCMP were called shortly after 11 a.m. to a collision between a car and a minivan. The section of highway between Bay Roberts and North River was closed for an extended period of time. Witnesses reported the car travelled over the centre lane, colliding head on with the van.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the van, a 45-year-old man, was taken to hospital in serious condition and later succumbed to his injuries. The only other occupant, a passenger in the van, was taken to Carbonear Hospital for medical attention of non-life-threatening injuries.

A traffic analyst with RCMP Traffic Services and the Office of the Medical Examiner have been engaged. The investigation is continuing.