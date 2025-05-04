Two men arrested in Galway for theft

Just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, May. 3, RNC officers responded to a call of assistance at a business in the Galway Shopping District area of St. John’s. Police were alerted of suspicious individuals checking cars in the area who had fled in a vehicle.

A traffic stop was initiated on the suspect vehicle in Mount Pearl. Police learned that there were warrants in effect for both occupants in the backseat of the vehicle. As well, additional charges to the 38-year-old male passenger included theft under $5000, and possession of a prohibited weapon. The other passenger, a 35-year-old male faces additional charges of theft under $5000, and breach of probation.

Both were brought to the city lockup to await court.