The RNC has charged two men following a weekend altercation in the centre city area of St. John’s.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a home where two males were found to have significant injuries. Both were sent to hospital for treatment.

The 38 and 39-year-old, have since been charged by the Criminal Investigation Division with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for injuring the other with a knife. The pair were held for court.