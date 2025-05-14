Two men arrested after fleeing from Ferryland RCMP and crashing in St. John’s

Following the report of a break and enter in progress in Bay Bulls, two men — 44-year-old Grant Payne and 42-year-old Matthew Payne, both of Grand Falls-Windsor — were arrested after fleeing from police and crashing a vehicle in St. John’s.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a commercial property in Bay Bulls. The suspect vehicle, a Ford F150, was located by police after it fled the scene of the crime. Ferryland RCMP attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle continued to drive in a dangerous manner and failed to stop for police. The vehicle was last seen heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway. Information about the vehicle, its last known location and its involvement in a crime was shared with the RNC.

Information received confirmed that the suspect vehicle crashed on Pitts Memorial Highway and that the two occupants fled on foot. RCMP and RNC officers conducted a foot chase and located the two men, Grant and Matthew Payne, who were arrested without further incident.

The pair attend court today, each charged with the following criminal offences:

Break and enter

Flight from police

Dangerous operation

Breach of a release order

Matthew Payne is charged with an additional count for breach of a release order.

The investigation is continuing.