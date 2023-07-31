Justice News

Two individuals arrested for assault early this morning on George Street

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 31, 2023 at 7:27 am
Updated on July 31, 2023 11:37 am

RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a complaint of an assault on George Street around 12:10 a.m. this morning. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old female was located nearby and arrested. The female subject was charged with one count of assault. The female was released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

Only twenty minutes later, while conducting foot patrols in the George Street area, RNC Operational Patrol Services observed an assault occur on another male. As a result, a 22-year-old male was arrested at scene. The subject is charged with common assault and is held to appear in court.

