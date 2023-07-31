Two individuals arrested for assault early this morning on George Street

RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to a complaint of an assault on George Street around 12:10 a.m. this morning. As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old female was located nearby and arrested. The female subject was charged with one count of assault. The female was released from custody to appear in court at a later date.
Only twenty minutes later, while conducting foot patrols in the George Street area, RNC Operational Patrol Services observed an assault occur on another male. As a result, a 22-year-old male was arrested at scene. The subject is charged with common assault and is held to appear in court.
RCMP believe one or more people may be helping fugitive Tony Farrell evade arrestBy Jodi Cooke — 1 hour ago
Wanted man Tony Farrell is a high priority for RCMP in this province. He has evaded arrest since being the subject of an emergency alert which was issued last Wednesday. At the time, residents in the area of Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula were asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked, but police still haven't been able to locate Farrell. In an update today, RCMP spokesperson Glenda Power says while she can't speak to the perimeters of the specific search area, she can today confirm that police seized the vehicle Farrell had been using last week. On Wednesday, after police issued the emergency alert, Farrell had been moving on foot, and was armed. Today RCMP believe he is likely being harboured or helped to evade capture from one or more members of the public. Police warn that anyone who is helping him could also be charged and face serious penalties. Power adds that while last week during the emergency alert issue, they were concerned about potential use of a firearm – to date, Farrell has not had a history of firearms use. RCMP say the investigation is still a high priority and is ongoing.
Millions of dollars allocated for provincial roads and highways workBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
In Budget 2023, the province invested $1.4 billion over five years for work on provincial roads and highways. Out of the $225 million dollars allocated for 2023-24, %59 million has recently been awarded between 14 contracts for road work across the province. This includes a $6.9 million contract for work on the Burgeo Highway and $5.9 million for the paving of the Trans-Canada Highway from South Brook to West Bottom. Work is also set for Bay Roberts, Bay d'Espoir, Red Harbour, Postville and more.
Siochana to headline Regatta Eve concertBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee has announced a Regatta Eve Concert for Tuesday, Aug. 1. The lineup features School of Rock (5-5:45 p..m.); Old Contemporaries (6-7:15 p.m.) and Siochana (7:30-9 p.m.).
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the shores of Quidi Vidi on Regatta Eve to share in the excitement of the coming 205th Royal St. John’s Regatta,” says Royal St. John’s Committee President, Noelle Kennell- Thomas. “Being pond side on Regatta Eve has become a part of many rowers, vendors and spectators’ Regatta week tradition. Feeling the air of anticipation, sampling some of the delicious food truck offerings, and playful banter amongst friends as to whether the races will be a go or not, will be made all the more special this year with music from talented local artists. Many thanks to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for supporting this exciting and fun community event,” Kennell-Thomas added.
Metrobus will operate its load and go service between Confederation Building and Dominion, Kings Bridge Road between 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. Accessible Metrobuses available.
The Royal St. John’s Regatta is pleased to partner with Inclusion NL once again this year. Inclusion NL will provide the following services:
– Volunteer support available at Inclusion NL Tent
– Large Print version of Race Day schedule
– Toll Free Number to call with accessibility inquires: 1-844-517-1376
– Text Number to Contact: 709-697-3323
– Golf Cart transportation provided by Bally Haly Country Club available from Kings Bridge Road bus stop to Quidi Vidi Lake
The 205th Royal St. John's Regatta is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2 (weather permitting).