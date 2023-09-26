Two Facing Illegal Fishing Charges in Wabush

Two people have been charged after an investigation conducted by the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture’s Resource Enforcement Division.

On August 4, officers conducted an investigation near Emeril Railway Station after receiving multiple public reports about individuals engaging in overfishing near the Menihek Dam.

A resident of Middle Arm was charged with violations related to the alteration of fish and exceeding the possession limit. A Red Bay resident was also charged for violations related to the alteration of fish.

Officers seized a significant quantity of landlocked salmon, weighing in excess of 30 pounds.

Both individuals will appear at Provincial Court in Wabush at a later date.