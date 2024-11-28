Two drivers arrested overnight by RCMP for impaired operation in Trinity Conception

A 58-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were arrested by police for impaired operation in the Trinity Conception area last night.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 27, police received a report of a collision that occurred on Snows Lane in Bay Roberts. A vehicle stopped on the roadway, reversed into the vehicle that was following behind it and drove off. Police located the driver and the vehicle at a nearby residence. The driver, a 58-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were nearly two and a half times the legal limit. He is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation.

Approximately a half an hour later in Carbonear, Harbour Grace RCMP stopped a vehicle on Route 75 for running a red light at a high rate of speed. The driver, a 24-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were nearly two and a half times the legal limit. He is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation.

Both drivers received licence suspensions and the vehicles were seized and impounded.