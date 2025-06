There will be a cruise ship on the east coast and the west coast of the province today.

In St. John’s, the Silver Dawn with 660 passengers is scheduled to arrive in port at 8:00 a.m. and will leave at 6:00 p.m.

In Corner Brook, the Carnival Pride will be in port from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. with 2,124 passengers and 930 crew.