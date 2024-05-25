Two assault investigations ongoing following recent high school parties

As the school year nears an end, the RNC is encouraging end-of-year party goers to celebrate graduation without alcohol and drugs.

Police say unsupervised parties, including field parties, are unsafe for everyone. The RNC has two assault investigations ongoing related to high school parties last weekend.

Parents are encouraged to speak to their celebrating students about the dangers in attending such events and to make alternative arrangements for them to celebrate responsibly. Parents should:

Know where their teens will be

Have frequent check-in times throughout the night

Let your teen know they can call you for help

Establish a code word to signal help is needed.

The RNC is wishing all graduates a fun and safe experience. Celebrating youth are reminded to: