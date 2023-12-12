Two arrested following theft incidents in Paradise

Back on October 19th, a male and female entered a commercial business in the Paradise area and left the business without paying for a significant amount of merchandise.

Officers identified a 37-year-old male and a 29-year-old female yesterday. Both individuals were located and arrested without incident. Both were charged with theft under $5000 and released to appear in court at a later date.

A day later, a male and female entered a commercial business in the Paradise area and left the business without paying for a significant amount of merchandise.

The same two were again identified and charged with theft under $5000 and released to appear in court at a later date.