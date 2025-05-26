Two arrested following Downtown shooting

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged two men in connection with a shooting in St. John’s.

Andrew Rees was arrested following a foot chase with an officer on Saturday. The 39-year-old failed to stop for police, struck a parked vehicle and then ran on foot and discarded a black handgun that was later located by police dog ‘Cabot’.

He faces charges of careless use of a firearm, discharging firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm knowing it is prohibited, flight from police, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous operation of a conveyance, breach of firearm prohibition, and two counts of breach of a release order

Just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday, 43-year-old Sheldon King was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, breach of firearm prohibition, and two counts of breach of a release order

The investigation began when RNC patrol officers on routine patrol downtown Friday heard what they believed to be gunshots around 4:45 p.m. They quickly proceeded to the direction of Brazil Street where they were waved down by a member of the public and determined that multiple gunshots had been fired at a vehicle parked outside of an apartment building.

There were no reports of injuries in what was a targeted event.

The RNC Major Crime Unit believes there were other people involved and are looking to track the movements of an orange Ford Edge that they seized with a false license plate.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area encompassing Brazil Street, Casey Street, and Lemarchant Road between 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000.