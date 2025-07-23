Two arrested after traffic stop in St. John’s

Around 10:40 on Tuesday evening, the RNC conducted a traffic stop in St. John’s.

A number of the occupants attempted to flee the vehicle on foot.

The occupants were apprehended and placed under arrest.

A 35-year-old man was charged with possession, being unlawfully at large and resisting arrest. A youth was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of breaching his probation orders.

The arresting officer was injured and taken to hospital but has since been released.

Both of the accused will appear in court this morning.