Twillingate RCMP investigating break, enter and attempted theft

RCMP in Twillingate are investigating a break, enter and attempted theft of an ATM after a truck drove into the front of Dearing’s Automotive on Friday, March. 14.

It was 5:00 a.m. on Friday when RCMP received a report of a break and enter in progress. Video surveillance captured a masked suspect on the property who arrived in a pickup truck. The suspect drove the truck into the front entrance of the building, attempting to steal an ATM by towing it.

The theft was unsuccessful, and the suspect fled the scene in the truck. Not long after, police received a report of a truck on fire in Summerford that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the break and enter.

The abandoned truck was extinguished by firefighters. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.