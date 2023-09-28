Turkish Officials to visit province for Monument unveiling

Today, Premier Andrew Furey will be joined by Ahmet Yildiz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from Türkiye, and St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen will unveil a monument to honour the Martyrs of Gallipoli at a special ceremony in St. John’s.

The unveiling will take place at the Trail of the Caribou Memorial Park on The Boulevard at 6:00 p.m.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MHA for Virginia Waters-Pleasantville Bernard Davis will serve as emcee.

Also present will be Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote, Esra Demir, Ambassador of the Republic of Tűrkiye to Canada; Ilhami Aktaş, Governor of Çanakkale, Tűrkiye; İsmail Kaşdemir, President, Gallipoli Historic Site; and members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.