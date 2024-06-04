Tuesday’s Forecast… more of the the same!

We are looking at another day of clouds, fog, drizzle, and rain for much of the Island. The exceptions will be the West Coast, the Southwest Coast, and even parts of the South Coast, where it should be sunny today!
Temperatures will hover in the upper single digits to lower teens for most areas and it will be breezy, with easterlies as high as 30 or 40 km/h. The West Coast and Southwest Coast will get up into the teens… maybe even 20!
Speaking of 20s… Hello Labrador! Expect warm temps and sunny skies today!
Have a great day and I’ll have updates for you later and on the news starting at 5:30 this evening!
Eddie