Tuesday’s forecast; hello sunshine?

Tuesday will see a fair bit of sunshine across the bulk of the Province with a few exceptions. Those exceptions will mainly be coastal Labrador, where an area of showers and rain will work from northwest to southeast throughout the day, arriving near the Straits by evening. The top of the Northern Peninsula may also see a few showers by this evening. Future Radar (below) times this out for you nicely.
Temperatures today will vary, as normal this time of year. Coastal Labrador will see single digits, while Labrador West will get into the 20s! On the Island high will range from the mid to upper teens Central/West to nearer to 10 north and south.
The weather for Wednesday looks relatively uneventful. The next chance of rain and showers will in Labrador Thursday and on the Island, potentially, by Friday. Temperatures, however, look to remain mild to even warm for large areas. Spring is trying!