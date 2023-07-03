Tuesday will be rainy on the Island, while parts of Labrador feel the heat

A Rainfall Warning remains in effect this evening for portions of western Newfoundland and will be in effect through Tuesday. Upwards of 100 mm of rain will have fallen, locally, by that time. Although most areas should see less than that. For full details on the warning, click this link.
Rainfall amounts, going forward, will not be quite as heavy over the western sections of the Island. In fact, between tonight and Wednesday, it is looking like the heaviest rain will be around the northeast coast. Rainfall Warnings have yet to be issued for this yet but may be warranted based on some projections.
On the plus side, the rain and cloud cover will give us some cooler readings on the island for the next few days. Expect more clouds than sun, through Saturday, with the bulk of the rain and showers happening between tonight and Wednesday. The showers get less widespread by Thursday.
The other story will be the heat in Labrador for the next few days. Temperatures will be running unseasonably warm. In fact, it will be more than 10° above normal in a few areas through the course of the week. The map below shows temperature anomalies, or how much above or below normal the forecast is. Notice the pink in Labrador? That’s way above normal stuff!
It will also be mostly dry for the next 4 to 5 days in the Big Land. The Fire Risk will be extreme, so please be careful with open flames!