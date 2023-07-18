Tuesday will be hot and humid for much of N.L.

Tuesday is shaping up to be another hot and humid day across much of the Province. Temperatures for many areas will soar into the upper 20s to lower 30s, with humidex values reaching into the mid-30s to near 40.
Heat Warnings are in effect for a large part of the Island and southeastern parts of Labrador due to expected high temperatures above 28ºC and humidex values as high as 40. Areas just outside the warning will still be hot, but ECCC NL isn’t thinking these areas will reach the criteria.
Southern areas of the Island will be decidedly cooler than your inland or northern counterparts. This is due to onshore flow that will drive clouds, drizzle, and fog in those areas. And those areas encompass most spots from Cape Race to Port aux Basques. There are some exceptions, but this will generally be the rule.
This pattern looks to remain in place for the next several days, but we may get a break from the heat toward the weekend as there is some rain in the forecast.
