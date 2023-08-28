Tuesday road report

Roads across the province are clear and dry with good visibility this morning. With fair skies expected today, you’ll need your sunglasses as you head out. Watch for moose.

Provincial ferries are on schedule and all flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Work continues on the West Bound On Ramp near Massey Drive.

Construction continues on Pitts Memorial Drive and on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Paddy’s Pond Underpass.

On the Veterans Memorial Highway there is a bridge repair near Hodgewater Line.

Paving and resurfacing on Highway 513 in both directions from Highway 510 to American Hill Road in Labrador.