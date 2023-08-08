Tuesday evening update; rain and showers spread into N.L. Wednesday afternoon

Tonight’s Outlook
Expect quiet conditions across the Island, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, falling into the lower to mid-teens. The exception will be in Central and parts of the interior, where lows will dip into the upper single digits.
Labrador will see equally quiet conditions to start the overnight, however, rain and/or rain showers will arrive in the west before sunrise. Lows will be in the lower teens. Areas of fog will be found on parts of the north coast.
Wednesday/Thursday Outlook
Wednesday will start quietly across the Island, with some sunshine for the eastern, northern, and central areas. The West Coast and Southwest Coast, along with the South Coast, will generally begin the day cloudy. Showers will arrive on the south and southwest coast by mid to late afternoon. Those will spread north and arrive on the West Coast and possibly into Central during the evening. Highs in the mid to upper teens across the board.
The rain will spread east and north Wednesday night, setting much of the Island up for a rainy day Thursday. The rain will be heavy at times for many areas.
Labrador will see the rain spread in late tonight and it will take hold during the day Wednesday for western areas, and about as far east as Upper Lake Melville. The rain will taper to showers Thursday for the Big Land. Temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be cool, in the mid to upper teens. Parts of the coast will be dealing with fog.
Rainfall amounts will be moderate for most areas with a widespread 15-30 mm on the way between later tonight and late Thursday. The highest amounts look to be over portions of Labrador West and southern areas of the Island.
The rain coming in is in response to an area of low pressure moving into the region. This will bring some gusty winds to the Cabot Strait and the Channel-Port aux Basques area. A Wreckhouse Wind Warning is now in effect for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning for gusts as high as 110 km/h in the area.
Strong winds and high waves are also expected in the Cabot Strait between Wednesday and Thursday, and because of that Marine Atlantic has issued a weather advisory for that time frame. They are thinking the crossings Wednesday into early Thursday may be canceled. Be sure to check with them if you have a crossing in that window.
