One dead, three injured as TSB investigates plane crash in western Newfoundland

One person is dead and three others have been injured after a plane crash in western Newfoundland.
The RNC received a report of a non-commercial, high-wing aircraft crash around 2:15 p.m. Friday. It occurred on the southern shore of the Bay of Islands in the Blow Me Down Mountains in an area not accessible by foot.
The provincial Emergency Services Division was engaged. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre tasked a Cormorant helicopter while RNC officers and paramedics flew to the area via Government Air Services.
The four people onboard the plane from Quebec were working in the area at the time of the crash. A 24-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will investigate to determine the cause of death.
A 26-year-old man was rushed to hospital for treatment of critical injuries, and two women, ages 28 and 23, are being treated for moderate injuries.
The scene of the crash is being secured for the Transportation Safety Board who will investigate the cause of the crash.
The TSB deployed a team of investigators following the accident involving a Cessna 337H aircraft operated by Sasair Inc., that occurred Friday near Corner Brook. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.
