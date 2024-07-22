TSB deploying team to investigate fire onboard Elite Navigator

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is deploying a team of investigators following a fire onboard the fishing vessel Elite Navigator off the coast of Newfoundland, and Labrador on July 17.
The TSB is an independent agency that advances transportation safety by investigating occurrences in the air, marine, pipeline and rail modes of transportation. The team of investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.
There was a heart-warming reunion Saturday in New-Wes-Valley as the seven fishermen of the Elite Navigator returned home.
The crew had to abandon the fishing vessel off the northeast coast of Newfoundland after a fire broke out Wednesday evening. A search was launched after the vessel was reported overdue. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, SARTechs on a Cormorant helicopter from Gander were hoisted down to a life raft where all seven crew members were found safe and sound.