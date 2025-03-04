Trudeau tells Trump tariffs are a ‘very dumb’ thing to do

Canadians woke up to uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump moves ahead with his plan to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods today.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Canadians in response. He quoted the Wall Street Journal, telling Trump that “you’re a smart guy” but tariffs are a “very dumb” thing to do.
Trudeau also warned Canadians that there will be tough times ahead, but vowed Canada will survive and never become the 51st state.
Canada’s retaliatory tariff plan includes two phases, announced by Trudeau last month, starting with $30 billion in U.S. goods in the immediate term. A further round of tariffs on a wider list of American products, valued at $125 billion, is expected to come into effect 21 days later, following a public comment period.
Tariffs will have a massive impact on Newfoundland and Labrador, potentially putting between 10,000 to 20,000 jobs at risk in industries like fishing, mining, and oil and gas, as well as people who work in the service industries.