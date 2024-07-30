Trial Dates Set for St. John’s Fire Captain Charged with Sexual Assault

A high-ranking St. John’s firefighter facing sexual assault charges now has his trial date set for early 2025.

Fire captain Ron Pomeroy, 52, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in December of 2023. The counts are in connection with an incident that was said to have happened in the spring of 2023 when the girl was 17-years-old. Pomeroy will return to St. John’s Provincial Court in October for a status report on an application to seek access to the alleged victim’s records. His three-day trial is set to begin on Feb. 24, 2025.

