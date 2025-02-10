Travel not recommended in several areas of eastern Newfoundland this morning

It’s not a nice drive across the eastern half of the province. Travel is not recommended on the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, Clarenville, Gambo, or Carmanville.

In central and western Newfoundland roads are snow-covered. Roads are bare and dry on the Great Northern Peninsula. In Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy sections and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The Bell Island Ferry Service is not running. The MV Kamutik W and MV Terra Nova are out of service.

Most flights in St. John’s and Deer Lake are cancelled or delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.