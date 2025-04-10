Transition of emergency mental health services to new Mental Health and Addictions Centre

NL Health Services reminds the public that the new Mental Health and Addictions Centre (MHAC), located at 300 Prince Phillip Drive in St. John’s, opens to patients and clients on Sunday, April 13. All inpatient services and the Psychiatric Assessment Unit (PAU) will be relocating from the Waterford Hospital on this date.

Psychiatric Assessment Unit (PAU)

Individuals requiring emergency mental health services who would previously present to the PAU at the Waterford Hospital should proceed to MHAC starting at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday April 13. Individuals are advised to enter through the main entrance of MHAC to access the PAU. The main entrance can be accessed through Warners Road. Please see image below for a map of the MHAC main entrance location.

Note: The PAU at the Waterford Hospital location will remain open until it transfers to the new location on Sunday, April 13, at 7:00 a.m.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis or who need mental health support should call the NL HealthLine at 811.