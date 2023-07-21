News

Transatlantic flights ends early for UK couple

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 21, 2023 at 11:33 am

A U.K. couple with the goal of crossing the Atlantic Ocean in a helium balloon have landed earlier than expected in Newfoundland and Labrador. Deborah and Mike Scholes were in the air for about 19 hours, after leaving Sussex, N.B. on Thursday morning, with the plan of arriving in Europe in about a week. In a release put out by the Scholes, they say putting safety first, they elected to land while still overhead Newfoundland.

They say they touched down safely, with a gentle controlled landing, just south of Meelpaeg Lake in the central part of the island.

Note: Photo Courtesy of CTV News/Atlantic

