Transatlantic flight diverted to St. John’s International after fumes fill cabin

An international flight bound for the United States was forced to divert to St. John’s on Monday evening.

The Air Portugal Boeing A321 was en route from Porto, Portugal to Newark, New Jersey when a decision was made to divert the aircraft after fumes filled the cabin. Personnel with St. John’s Regional Fire Department, NL Health Services, and firefighters with the St. John’s International Airport were called into service. At about 8:00 p.m. the flight landed without incident at St. John’s International Airport.

After the aircraft taxied to a gate passengers deplaned as firefighters entered the aircraft with gas meters to test the air on board. It was unclear at the time when the flight would be able to resume.

While several ambulances were on the scene, no injuries were initially reported. There were reportedly over 150 passengers on board at the time.

