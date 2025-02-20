News

Traffic stop results in seizure of cocaine, cash and contraband tobacco, two men arrested

Posted: February 20, 2025 11:01 am
By Web Team

Two men, 44-year-old Shannon Payne of Rocky Harbour and 45-year-old Stephen Goudie of Deer Lake, were arrested by Deer Lake RCMP at a traffic stop that was conducted last night.  Police located and seized a quantity of cocaine, cash and contraband tobacco.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 19, police stopped a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near St. Jude’s. Officers observed suspected cocaine inside the vehicle, arrested both vehicle occupants, Payne and Goudie, and conducted a search. 

The following items were seized:

  • More than 1 kg of cocaine (approximate value of $35,000)
  • 100 cartons of contraband cigarettes (approximate value of $10,000)
  • A quantity of cash
  • Other items consistent with possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Both men appear in court today, charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Possession of unstamped tobacco – Excise Act, 2001.
  • Possession of contraband tobacco – Revenue Administration Act
