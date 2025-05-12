Traffic slowdowns starting today on Airport Heights Drive

Starting today, work will continue on the multi-year Major’s Path and Portugal Cove Road Improvements project.

As a result of this work, traffic on Airport Heights Drive will be disrupted at the Portugal Cove Road intersection to allow for the replacement of a large culvert on the Virginia River, located near Rhodora Street.

Lane reductions, traffic slowdowns and detours will last until the fall.

Near the Portugal Cove Road intersection, Airport Heights Drive will be reduced to one lane, one-way only, to allow traffic to exit onto Portugal Cove Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained on the rest of Airport Heights Drive.

No traffic will be permitted to enter Airport Heights Drive from the Portugal Cove Road/Major’s Path intersection.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.