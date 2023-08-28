Traffic delays in Goulds over the next month

Commuters travelling through Goulds will experience delays over the next month in various areas.

Beginning today there will be inspections of the existing sanitary manholes in the area.

In impacted areas, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be maintained. Signage will be in place and flag persons will be on site as necessary.

Motorists may experience slow-downs and delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.

Inspections will begin at 7:00 a.m. this morning and continue until Friday, September 22.