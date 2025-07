Motorists travelling on Topsail Road can expect delays today as the St. John’s Archdiocese holds its annual cemetery mass.

It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery at 820 Topsail Road.

Topsail Road will have lane closures to accommodate parking. Traffic delays are expected between 9:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The service will commence at 7:00 p.m.