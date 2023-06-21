Trades NL celebrates work of Labrador Indigenous trades office

This National Indigenous Peoples Day, Trades NL is celebrating the work of its Labrador Indigenous Skilled Trades Office.

The Labrador office has close to 570 clients to date, with 23 per cent of the clients now employed in the skilled trades, 22 per cent of which are women.

In February of this year, the province announced more than 900,000 dollars to expand the Indigenous skilled trades offices to Corner Brook and St. John’s, the Corner Brook office opened earlier this month. The Happy Valley-Goose Bay office opened in March 2020.

Trades NL encourages all Indigenous trades persons or trades students to contact their office.