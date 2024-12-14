Toys for the North to provide toys and hockey gear to Labrador youth

The 2024 Toys for the North campaign kicked off with the arrival Santa and an aircraft full of gifts this past Friday. On Dec. 6, Santa touched down in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to deliver his annual shipment of toys. In addition to the toys, Santa brought plenty of hockey gear for players and goalies. The toys and hockey equipment will be distributed amongst coastal communities in Labrador.

RCMP NL along with RCMP Air Services and its partners at the Canadian Toy Association, Thomson Terminals Limited, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), 5 Wing Goose Bay, and Woodward Aviation worked together to organize this event. The toys and hockey gear will be sorted by RCMP NL and transported for distribution to children ages 0-11 living in northern coastal communities.

RCMP NL’s Labrador District has been involved with Toys for the North since 2012. On average, each year, 4,000 children receive a toy that is delivered by RCMP employees across the country.