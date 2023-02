An extreme blizzard is taking shape on the mid and north coast of Labrador, according to Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr. Snowfall as high as 80 cm is possible for areas around Makkovik, along with widespread gusts near/over 130 km/h.

The Town of Labrador city posted on their Facebook page that they are taking precautions, and are preparing a warming centre at A.P. Low and Menihek High in case it is needed.