Town of Harbour Grace seeking public’s help in locating stolen Amelia Earhart statue

The Town of Harbour Grace is seeking help from the public after the recent theft of the town’s Amelia Earhart statue, at the Spirit of Harbour Grace Municipal Park.

Near midnight last night, the Town’s Amelia Earhart statue was stolen by (at least) two individuals. Mr. Roger Pike donated this statue to the municipality in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Earhart’s transatlantic flight.

The Town is offering a reward for information which leads to its return.

If the public has any tips or footage of suspicious activity near the park area on or around April 23-24, 2025, they are being asked to contact the town at (709) 596-3631.