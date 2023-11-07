Town of CBS partners with Colliers International for ‘The Gateway’ development

The Town of Conception Bay South today announced a significant step forward in the development of ‘The Gateway.’ On October 20, 2023, the Town signed a commercial listing agreement, securing Colliers as the exclusive real estate broker for the development area. This announcement demonstrates Council’s firm commitment to fostering further economic growth within Conception Bay South.

Mayor Darrin Bent expressed the Town’s commitment to enhancing the local retail landscape, stating that the Town has full confidence in the expertise of Colliers, a renowned name in commercial real estate, to market ‘The Gateway’ and attract retailers and developers from across Canada and beyond.

‘The Gateway’ stands as Conception Bay South’s 130-acre regional center development, with a vast trade area of over 235,000 potential customers within a 30 km radius, ‘The Gateway’ aspires to become a ‘one-stop’ destination for both residents and visitors. Adjacent to recreational facilities and an integrated walking trail network, ‘The Gateway’ holds the potential for a combined retail, professional office/light industrial business park.