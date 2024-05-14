Tours being offered at new Corner Brook Hospital

The public is invited to tour the new hospital in Corner Brook this Saturday.

The new Western Memorial Regional Hospital opens for patient care on June 2.

NL Health Services is inviting the public to tour the new hospital on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The tour will provide visitors with the opportunity to view areas including inpatient rooms, patient registration areas, mental health unit, emergency registration and other areas. Staff will be available to provide information about the new hospital.