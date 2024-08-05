Tourist Accommodations Act Regulations Expected to Come into Effect in November

By November, short-term accommodation hosts will be required to register with the Provincial Government. Additionally, short-term rental platforms are required to remove any listing that is not registered and to share information about their listings with the Provincial Government.

Those who fail to register by November will be subject to penalties. 2,630 accommodations have been registered so far.

These measures will provide the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with a more complete picture of the scope of short-term rentals throughout the province.