Tourist Accommodations Act Amendments In Force

New amendments to the Tourist Accommodations Act are now in force.

The new amendments require short-term accommodation hosts who list their primary residences to register with the Provincial Government.

Short-term rental platforms are also required to register with the province, remove any listing that is not registered and share information about their listings with the Provincial Government.

These measures, which require all short-term rentals to be registered, provide the government with a more complete picture of the scope of short-term rentals throughout the province. All short-term rentals who are not registered, are operating in contravention of the act.