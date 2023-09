In less than two weeks, the provincial Tories will elect a new leader. The three PC leadership candidates were at NTV studios on Sunday to debate the issues – everything from health care, climate change, housing, and the rights of LGBTQ students.

Eugene Manning, Lloyd Parrott and Tony Wakeham took part in the only televised debate. A new leader will be chosen in October.

Here is the one-hour debate special: https://ntv.ca/2023-progressive-conservative-leadership-debate/