Toronto Blue Jays welcome curling legend Brad Gushue

The Toronto Blue Jays welcomed one of Canada’s most decorated athletes this week.

Former Olympic gold medalist and five-time Brier champion Brad Gushue was at Rogers Centre earlier this week, and the Blue Jays organization was delighted to have the curling legend in the house. Gushue posed for a number of pictures at field level and the Blue Jays even captured a picture of the St. John’s native in their dugout.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays didn’t win the game for Gushue, falling 9-1 to the San Diego Padres.

Gushue is one of the world’s all-time best curlers, winning numerous national titles, international events and two Olympic medals.