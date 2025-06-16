News

Topsail Beach playground closed while under construction

Posted: June 16, 2025 1:39 pm
By Marykate O'Neill

The playground at Topsail Beach will be closed starting today, Monday, June 16 to allow for the installation of a major upgrade – a fully inclusive, pirate-themed play structure designed for children of all ages and abilities.

Playground Features Will Include:

  • Rubber surfacing for safe, accessible play for wheelchairs and strollers
  • A pirate ship structure with sails, a ship wheel, lookout panels, climbers, and sensory elements
  • Double-wide slides, pod climbers, balance beams, and a Rock-N-Ship motion feature
  • Accessible elements such as a transfer deck, wide ramps with guardrails, and various swing seat options

Construction is expected to take several months. There will be no playground access at Topsail Beach during construction.

