Topsail Beach playground closed while under construction

The playground at Topsail Beach will be closed starting today, Monday, June 16 to allow for the installation of a major upgrade – a fully inclusive, pirate-themed play structure designed for children of all ages and abilities.

Playground Features Will Include:

Rubber surfacing for safe, accessible play for wheelchairs and strollers

A pirate ship structure with sails, a ship wheel, lookout panels, climbers, and sensory elements

Double-wide slides, pod climbers, balance beams, and a Rock-N-Ship motion feature

Accessible elements such as a transfer deck, wide ramps with guardrails, and various swing seat options

Construction is expected to take several months. There will be no playground access at Topsail Beach during construction.