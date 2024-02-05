Too early to tell if Cape Ray shipwreck is historically significant, says province

A team from the Provincial Archaeology Office travelled to the community of Cape Ray over the weekend, to conduct a survey of the remains of a ship that recently washed up on the shore of J.T. Cheeseman Provincial Park.

They took photos and videos, and also collected wood core samples to try to determine the origin of the wreckage. The team is reminding the public that there are potentially thousands of shipwrecks in the waters around the island, and it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact origin of this vessel.

The group of experts say they greatly appreciate local interest in identifying the ship. The investigation is ongoing, and the team says it is too early to tell whether or not this shipwreck is historically significant.