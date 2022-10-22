Tony Wakeham set to announce ‘political future’ ahead of PC leadership convention

Tory MHA Tony Wakeham will make an announcement about his political future at 5:45 p.m. with all signs pointing toward a bid for the Progressive Conservative leadership.

The PCs will elect a new leader in October. Wakeham previously ran for the leadership in 2018, losing to Ches Crosbie. Fellow MHA Lloyd Parrott has already announced his intention to run. Interim party leader David Brazil officially ruled himself out on Monday. Former PC party president Eugene Manning is expected to announce his intentions within the next month.

Nominations officially open May 17 and close June 16. The new leader will be announced Oct. 14.