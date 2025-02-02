Tony Wakeham calls for limits on U.S. companies bidding on N.L. government contracts during trade war

Opposition leader Tony Wakeham released a statement Sunday on the Canada-U.S. trade war, calling for American companies to be limited from bidding on provincial contracts.

“President Trump’s decision to follow through on his 25 per cent tariff threat on Canadian goods is extremely disappointing and completely unjustified,” Wakeham said. “It’s nothing short of a brutal economic assault on our country and our province.

Furey has announced that American products will be pulled of provincially-owned liquor store shelves by Tuesday. But Wakeham says a more detailed plan is needed.

“There are no winners in a trade war,” Wakeham said. “But we must stay strong and united in our response and support the Team Canada approach. Most importantly, we need a robust plan to protect and support our province’s industries and workers. And we need that plan now.

“I urge Premier Furey to let the people know the full details of any initiatives the province is working on in response to this impending economic crisis besides the ‘buy local’ campaign. Other provinces have outlined concrete steps they are taking. Premier Furey needs to immediately do the same. Enough time has passed. And we must immediately start with the fishery. We need an urgent plan, especially with the crab season only weeks away.”

Wakeham also said there must be initiatives to help local industries diversify their markets to make them less dependent on the United States.

“We should also immediately put a provincial procurement barrier on American companies,” he said. “We must cancel existing contracts where possible and limit opportunities for American companies to bid on future contracts, starting with all government departments and crown corporations.

“The days and weeks ahead will be anxious for many, but Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are strong and resilient. Let’s stick together and support each other. It’s important to put our industries, workers, families and communities ahead of politics. We’ve faced tough times before. Together, we’ll get through this stronger than ever.”