Today is World Down Syndrome Day.

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society, in partnership with CoorDown, is launching an international awareness campaign called “Assume That I Can“.

The campaign is a global call to action to put an end to prejudice and support the potential of each person with Down syndrome, by flipping the script on the stereotypes, biases, and low expectations they face that can negatively affect their lives.

That is the basis of the film “Assume That I Can”, in which the protagonist, a young woman with Down syndrome portrayed by Toronto native Madison Tevlin, challenges the low expectations others have of her and proposes a reversal of perspective.