The Ward 3 by-election takes place in the City of St. John’s today.

There are five candidates running, they are, Scott Fitzgerald, Walter Harding, Mark House, Paul Morgan, and Greg Noseworthy.

The deadline to return completed voting kits by mail was October 30. Residents that still need to cast their vote can deposit their completed vote-by-mail kit at the green drop box situated outside City Hall up until 8 p.m.